Cleveland Browns sign D’Juan Hines, waive Ifeadi Odenigbo

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced changes to their roster Saturday.

The Browns have signed rookie linebacker D’Juan Hines to the active roster off the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad.

To make room for Hines on the roster the Browns waived defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo, who was inactive in all three of the Browns’ games this year.

Hines originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in the spring. He spent the off-season and training camp with the team, however he was waived and added to their practice squad after final roster cuts.

At the collegiate level, Hines registered 171 tackles, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and an interception in 48 games while playing for the University of Houston Cougars.

