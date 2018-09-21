Where’s the Browns opossum now?

CLEVELAND– While the Browns were busying winning their first game in nearly two years, there was another show happening in the stands of FirstEnergy Stadium.

During Thursday Night Football, a fan caught an opossum and helped security contained the critter. Video shows the Browns fan holding the opossum by the tail and putting it into a cardboard box.

FOX 8 News checked with the Cleveland Browns to see what happened to the animal after its capture. A team spokesman said the opossum was humanely released outside of the stadium.

Because this is 2018 and it’s a wonderful time to be alive, the marsupial already has a Twitter account and T-shirts.

That box was surprisingly spacious. Never been better #HandledWithCare — Browns Opossum (@OpossumBrowns) September 21, 2018

