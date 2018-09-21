Weather: Warm and sunny with severe storms later this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heat and humidity is surging into Ohio once again with highs reaching the mid to upper 80’s.

A powerful cold front makes its way in Friday afternoon and evening. A line of storms will develop along the front late Friday between 4 and 8 PM taking about 4-5 hours to track across the northern half of the state.

There is the potential for severe storms embedded within this line. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Those of you who enjoy watching your local high school football team in action may have a few lightning delays depending on when the line of thunderstorms arrives locally. Check our weather app frequently if you have any plans outdoors tomorrow.

The cold front marks the gateway to an autumnal correction, just in time for the Woollybear Festival in Vermilion on Sunday!

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

The second cool down now showing up on the 8 day forecast above (which we outlines in our 2-3 week outlook back around Labor Day) shows a stronger, longer lasting cool down to finish out September and continuing into early October

Scott Sabol joined André Bernier on Episode #005 of André’s podcast, WeatherJazz® talking about how we saw this autumnal correction many weeks ago by looking at some long-range parameters more than a half-world away! You can listen to the podcast on the player below (or go to WeatherJazz.com).

We are close to the season when we see the fastest loss of daylight per day: