MILLERSBURG, Ohio -- It's been almost a year since Army veteran William Shelton passed away.

His last wish was to walk his seven daughters down the aisle.

The town of Millersburg is honoring the Iraq veteran by naming a section of busy roadway in his honor.

His family hopes that all veterans will be remembered along with their loved one.

