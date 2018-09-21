T-shirt companies quickly release Browns opossum designs

CLEVELAND– If it’s not on a T-shirt, did it really happen in Cleveland?

An opossum made an appearance at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night before the Browns got their first victory in, well, a long time. Video of a Browns fan lowering the critter into a cardboard box as fans cheered quickly became a social media sensation.

In true Cleveland fashion, a few companies jumped on the opossum trend right away. Both went with the alternate spelling of “possum.”

Here’s the designs from Fresh Brewed Tees and Jack Apparel:

