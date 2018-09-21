× Show Info: September 21, 2018

Comedian Joe List

There’s no better way to start your weekend than with a few laughs. Comedian Joe List drops by the studio to preview his show at Hilarities. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Beriswill Farms

Natalie spends the hour at Beriswill Farms in Valley City. www.beriswillfarms.com

2200 Station Rd., Valley City

Free Range Skin Care

Eggs aren’t just good for breakfast … but they can also do good things for your skin, too. Melissa Knelly and Sandy Bontempo from Free Range Skin Care explain. www.freerangeskincare.com

Woollybear 2018

It’s the largest one day festival in the state of Ohio. The Woollybear Festival! Sandy Coe and Heather McCord get us excited for Sunday, September 23rd.

Sugar Rush

Katie Spanier-Zegarac and Carrie Buchanan went from total strangers to combining their baking talents into a competitive team.

www.katiecakescustombakes.com

https://www.facebook.com/bombshellcupcakesinfo/

Easy Fall Crafts

When it comes to fall crafts and sprucing up your home for the season … the possibilities are endless. Rachel Adams, Craftologist from A.C. Moore, shares a few great ideas. www.acmoore.com

4706 Great Northern Blvd., North Olmsted

7795 W. Ridgewood Dr., Parma

Fall Books

A cozy blanket and good book go hand in hand on a chilly fall day. Katie Schlademan from The Learned Owl has a few perfect books for fall. http://www.learnedowl.com/

The Learned Owl

50th Anniversary Party & Open House

4-6p September 23rd

204 N Main Street, Hudson

www.LearnedOwl.com

*food, music, special sales and more!