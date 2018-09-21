Show Info: September 21, 2018
Comedian Joe List
There’s no better way to start your weekend than with a few laughs. Comedian Joe List drops by the studio to preview his show at Hilarities. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Beriswill Farms
Natalie spends the hour at Beriswill Farms in Valley City. www.beriswillfarms.com
2200 Station Rd., Valley City
Free Range Skin Care
Eggs aren’t just good for breakfast … but they can also do good things for your skin, too. Melissa Knelly and Sandy Bontempo from Free Range Skin Care explain. www.freerangeskincare.com
Woollybear 2018
It’s the largest one day festival in the state of Ohio. The Woollybear Festival! Sandy Coe and Heather McCord get us excited for Sunday, September 23rd.
Sugar Rush
Katie Spanier-Zegarac and Carrie Buchanan went from total strangers to combining their baking talents into a competitive team.
www.katiecakescustombakes.com
https://www.facebook.com/bombshellcupcakesinfo/
Easy Fall Crafts
When it comes to fall crafts and sprucing up your home for the season … the possibilities are endless. Rachel Adams, Craftologist from A.C. Moore, shares a few great ideas. www.acmoore.com
4706 Great Northern Blvd., North Olmsted
7795 W. Ridgewood Dr., Parma
Fall Books
A cozy blanket and good book go hand in hand on a chilly fall day. Katie Schlademan from The Learned Owl has a few perfect books for fall. http://www.learnedowl.com/
The Learned Owl
50th Anniversary Party & Open House
4-6p September 23rd
204 N Main Street, Hudson
www.LearnedOwl.com
*food, music, special sales and more!