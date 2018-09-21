× Several people injured, rescued when apartment fire breaks out in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Several residents were injured and others had to be rescued when a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Whiteway Drive in Richmond Heights on Friday afternoon.

According to Lt. Jason Buss with the Richmond Heights Fire Department, the initial report came in at 4:15 p.m.

Numerous residents on the third floor of one of the buildings reported high heat, and said their doors were melting; they couldn’t get out of their apartments.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming out of the back of the building. Lt. Buss said numerous residents were on the balcony and some people were hanging out of the windows. Fire crews deployed ladders and made between 8-10 rescues.

Four to five people were taken to local emergency rooms; Lt. Buss said one victim was in critical condition.

Crews were able to knock down the fire on the third floor.

There is no cause at this time.