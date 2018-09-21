Score a free Arby’s curly fry thanks to the Browns game

CLEVELAND — As if the Browns’ victory wasn’t sweet enough, how about some free fries?

According to the Cleveland Browns, because there was an interception in Thursday night’s game, participating Arby’s locations in Northeast Ohio are offering a free small curly fry today — the day after the win.

The Browns say all you have to do is mention the interception.

Don't forget to pick up your free small curly fry from Arby's today! Details » https://t.co/d2eK5BBrDU pic.twitter.com/0YhIFb3quX — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

Thursday night’s Browns’ win was the team’s first since December 24, 2016.

