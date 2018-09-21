‘Rally Opossum’ shows up before Brown’s first win in 635 days, takes over the Internet

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There was one very unexpected catch at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night, and people are wondering if he was also a good luck charm.
An opossum showed up in section 101 at just around 7:30 p.m.
A Browns fan captured the little guy, grabbed it by its tail, and carefully put it in a box provided by a stadium employee.
As we all know, after a winless streak lasting 635 days, the Browns staged a comeback to beat New York Jets 21-17 in Cleveland. The victory was made all the bit sweeter by an inspirational debut by quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Many soon took to social media, crediting the “Browns Rally Opossum” for the win.
And the little guy already has his own Twitter page. It was pretty active by Friday morning.
There are already T-shirts with the little guy’s likeness on the market: