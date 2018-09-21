‘Rally Opossum’ shows up before Brown’s first win in 635 days, takes over the Internet

CLEVELAND, Ohio — There was one very unexpected catch at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night, and people are wondering if he was also a good luck charm.

An opossum showed up in section 101 at just around 7:30 p.m.

Update: there’s an opossum in section 101 with security trying to corral it. Tonight is the night. — Mike (@BlueMike5577) September 20, 2018

A Browns fan captured the little guy, grabbed it by its tail, and carefully put it in a box provided by a stadium employee.

As we all know, after a winless streak lasting 635 days, the Browns staged a comeback to beat New York Jets 21-17 in Cleveland. The victory was made all the bit sweeter by an inspirational debut by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Many soon took to social media, crediting the “Browns Rally Opossum” for the win.

@Browns that opossum better damn well be at all home games. #rallyopossum — Mr Wizard of the NFL (@NFLBuddah) September 21, 2018

And the little guy already has his own Twitter page. It was pretty active by Friday morning.

There are already T-shirts with the little guy’s likeness on the market: