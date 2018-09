MANSFIELD, Ohio– Authorities arrested the man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump on Friday in Richland County.

Shawn Christy, 26, of Pennsylvania, has been on the run since a warrant was issued for his arrest in June.

On Sunday, he crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 71 in Mansfield, launching a search in Richland County.

Photos taken Friday afternoon show officers escorting Christy through a field off of Crider Road in Mansfield.

