Photo of boys folding American flag goes viral: ‘Most amazing act of patriotism’

HAYDEN, Idaho — A photo which shows two boys folding an American flag while another boy lies underneath it has gone viral.

Amanda Reallan of Hayden, Idaho, posted the photo on her Facebook page earlier this week and said, “Wow! I just watched the most amazing act of Patriotism! Was waiting to pick up my children from school when three boys took down the flag. They were having a hard time making sure it didn’t touch the ground when the third boy laid under it to honor not letting it touch the ground!”

According to KHQ, the boys are fifth-graders at Hayden Meadows Elementary; at the end of each school day, they make sure the flag is properly folded and stored.

“If you let it touch the ground then you disrespect our country, is what I heard,” one of the students, Jack LeBreck, said.

KHQ reports the school’s custodian, Mac McCarty, who is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force, taught the boys how to properly take care of the flag. “They did themselves proud. They did their families proud. They did our school proud and our community, and I’m very proud of them and I’m sure their families are very proud of them as well,” McCarty told KHQ.