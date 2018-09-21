LIVE: Scott Sabol has a live report on severe weather expected this afternoon

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Middlefield Thursday.

The National Weather Service will release more details later today.

Storms blew through the area prompting a tornado warning for many NE Ohio cities at just after 2 p.m.

In Middlefield, a structure on Kinsman Road appeared heavily damaged. Geauga County was under a tornado warning for some time.

The Geauga County sheriff tweeted that wires are down and a pole was snapped on Nauvoo Road in Middlefield Township.

Wires wereNational also down on Wisner Road and Mitchells Mill Road in Chardon Township.

Severe storms are also in the forecast today, and tornado warnings may be issued.

