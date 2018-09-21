× No evidence of criminal activity in Olmsted Falls condo fire

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio– The Ohio State Fire Marshals says the cause of a fire at an Olmsted Falls condominium is undetermined.

The fire happened Thursday morning at the Chandlers Lane Condominiums, located off of Sprague Road. Two firefighters were injured.

Investigators said there is no evidence of criminal activity. They have narrowed down the area of origin to two units of the 48 that were damaged

Residents of the building stayed with relatives Thursday night. The Red Cross said it is assessing the needs of the families affected.

Continuing coverage of the fire here