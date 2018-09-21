New details on fugitive arrest: ‘We captured him by closing in on him’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio -- People in Richland County are relieved, now that a man wanted for allegedly threatening the life of President Donald Trump, as well as other crimes, is behind bars. Shawn Christy, 27, was arrested Friday afternoon after an intense, week-long manhunt.

The arrest comes after nearly 100 federal, state and local law enforcement officers from Pennsylvania to Northeast Ohio to Columbus, teamed up to track down Christy, who authorities said vowed to kill any officer who tried to capture him.

"Great, great citizens of Richland County can go back to their normal lives," said deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fitzgibbon.

At 4:38 p.m. Friday, U.S. Marshals, with help from other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies captured Christy.

He was arrested in Mifflin Township near Interstate 71 and State Route 30 in Richland County.

"We got him from boots on the ground, from police officers that trekked through muck and got rained on. Today, I was out with them and I got absolutely soaked, but you appreciate the sacrifice that the men and women of law enforcement do to keep this community safe," said Fitzgibbon.

Christy had been on the run since June, when agents said he posted Facebook messages threatening the lives of President Trump and other officials in his hometown of McAdoo, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Marshals said Sunday, he crashed a stolen truck on Interstate 71 in Mansfield, which ignited the intense search in Richland County.

"He tried to flee multiple times as our dogs picked up on him, picked up on his scent. We continued to track. We left no opportunities for him to get away; we captured him by closing in on him," according to Fitzgibbon.

"He was hiding. He was actively hiding and he was hiding from the time that he heard our guys moving; he would continue to hide," said deputy U.S. Marshal Anne Murphy.

Police and residents took photos of the moment Christy was captured. (You can see those photos, above.) Authorities said he had a gun and a knife with him when he was arrested.

"We found a couple places that we are gonna be looking into as far as shelter for him in areas that he had camps set up," Fitzgibbon said.

Christy's father, Craig Christy, said he exchanged text messages with his son Friday afternoon and urged him to surrender.

"So far, so good and we're just happy he's in custody. He didn't get hurt; I mean, nobody got hurt and this thing ended safely," Craig Christy told FOX 8 by phone.

Christy’s father said his son never revealed to him where he was.

U.S. Marshals said more charges will likely be added to the charges Shawn Christy already faces. They said medics checked him out before he was booked into the Richland County jail.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday.

