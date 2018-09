Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing loved ones and reunite them with their families.

Kenneth Jackson, 48, was last seen the night of Aug. 12 in Cleveland. There is reason to believe he may be somewhere near Elyria.

He is 5'9" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He's known to drive a white Cadillac.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5262.

