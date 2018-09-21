Keeping a promise! Shirtless JR Smith is back after Browns victory

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Throwback Thursday!

After the Browns win last night, Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith last night gave us a flashback to 2016. That’s year the Cavs won the NBA Championship and the last year the Cleveland Browns won a game.

Smith, who was at FirstEnergy Stadium cheering on the Browns, kept a promise to social media and went shirtless, a look that became his trademark during the championship parade.

He’d posted a video earlier in the night vowing to take his shirt off if the Browns won.

Smith went shirtless for most of the 2016 championship parade. Former President Barack Obama joked about the shirt situation during a phone call with Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue right after the parade and thanked Smith for wearing a shirt during the team’s trip to the White House.

A local company even began selling a “shirtless” JR Smith T-shirt.

After a winless streak lasting 635 days, the Browns staged a comeback Thursday night to beat New York Jets 21-17 in Cleveland. The victory was made all the bit sweeter by an inspirational debut by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

