Interactive radar: Severe thunderstorm warnings

**Severe thunderstorm warning for Richland and Ashland counties until 5 p.m.**
Winds are increasing this afternoon, as a powerful cold front makes its way in this afternoon and evening.
A line of storms will develop along the front between now and around 8 p.m. taking about 4-5 hours to track across the northern half of the state. There is the potential for severe storms embedded within this line. Damaging winds/hail will be the main threat. Stay up to date with the latest forecast.
Those of you who enjoy watching your local high school football team in action may have a few lightning delays depending on when the line of thunderstorms arrives locally.
