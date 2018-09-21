I-Team: Authorities capture fugitive accused of threatening President

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio-- Authorities captured the man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump on Friday, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The U.S. Marshals have been searching for 26-year-old Shawn Christy, of McAdoo, Penn. in Northeast Ohio since Sunday. That's when Christy crashed a stolen car on Interstate 71 in Mansfield then took off running.

Shawn Christy's father, Craig Christy, told FOX 8 I-Team's Peggy Gallek he was informed his son is in custody. He was told his son is getting full medical attention and he's being checked out for malnutrition. No one was injured as Christy was taken into custody.



A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 19. According to the FBI, he threatened to harm a police chief, law enforcement officers, a district attorney and Trump. He posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot the President in the head and planned on using lethal force on any officers who tried to stop him, the FBI said.

Investigators said Christy, who's described as a survivalist, may be armed with several weapons. This prompted the closure of Madison Local Schools and Lucas Local Schools on Monday and Tuesday.

