CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Vermilion High School Marching Band helped celebrate the Cleveland Browns victory with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton on the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. Under the direction of Kimberly Judd, the Vermilion band visits our show every year before the Woollybear Festival.

