Father of Mansfield fugitive says son reached out to him

MANSFIELD, Ohio-- The father of a 26-year-old federal fugitive spoke to the FOX 8 I -Team and says his son reached out to him Friday.

“I saw he was active on Facebook so I sent him a message,” said Craig Cristy, the father of Shawn Christy.

Shawn Christy is accused of threatening President Donald Trump as well as other Pennsylvania officials. Local, state, and federal officials have been searching for Shawn Christy in the Mansfield area since Sunday. Police say he crashed a stolen truck on 71.

“He told me the truck’s transmission failed; that’s what happened,” Craig Christy said.

Craig Christy said he told his son several times to surrender peacefully. His son just responded that he will be in touch.

He said he doesn’t know where his son is located.

Christy is 5'10," weighs 160 lbs., and has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm; according to a press release, he speaks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

The U.S. Marshals say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and citizens in the Mansfield area should use caution. Homes and cars should remain locked.

Call authorities right away if you see him. You can call 911 or the U.S. Marshals direct at: 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Federal agents are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy. Any information will be considered confidential.

