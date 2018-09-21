× Donations collected for victims of Olmsted Falls condo fire

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio– Donations are being collected for the dozens of families affected by the fire at an Olmsted Falls condominium complex.

The blaze started Thursday morning at the Chandlers Lane Condominiums, located off of Sprague Road. The Red Cross said 48 units were damaged. The cause is under investigation.

Non-perishable food items are being accepted at city hall on Bagley Road. The Red Cross said those wishing to donate clothing can do so at the Salvation Army.

The Red Cross said it is providing financial assistance to two families. Other residents of the condos are invited to meet with the organization at city hall so their needs can be assessed.

