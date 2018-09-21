Cleveland police win the internet for tweet about ‘Victory Fridges’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns won their first game in almost two years and the Cleveland Police Department won the internet.

Just after the game ended, the department tweeted “We WON!!! — Wait… Oh God. The free beer thing… Ok Cleveland. Stay calm. GO BROWNS!!!”

The tweet was liked more than 45-thousand times and retweeted more than 19-thousand times.

Also drive sober. Or Uber. Or RTA /public transit home to celebrate. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 21, 2018

Of course, police also reminded fans to celebrate responsibly by using an Uber or taking RTA.

Bud Light unlocked the “Victory Fridges” around Cleveland as soon as the Browns won.