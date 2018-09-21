Cleveland police to provide update on recent homicides

CLEVELAND– Police concerned about the escalating violence are expected to speak about this week’s eight homicides Friday.

Richard Mcintosh, of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers, said the agency is offering reward money for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for any of the homicides.

“We need to get those committing violent crimes off the street or there will be no safe place in Cleveland,” McIntosh said.

Several residents we spoke to said they hear gunshots nightly and simply want, “People to stop killing each other.”

There will be a news conference on the investigations Friday at noon.