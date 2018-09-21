× Christmas Ale is coming! Great Lakes Brewing Company sets date for first pour

CLEVELAND– It’s the most wonderful time to drink beer!

The Great Lakes Brewing Company announced the date of its annual Christmas Ale First Pour event on Friday.

It’s set for Thursday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. That’s when Santa and his elves will crack open the legendary festive beer.

The party features Christmas Ale-themed food specials, beer-infused donuts from Brewnuts and music from DJ Misfit Toy.

Can’t make it to the party? On Oct. 26, Christmas Ale bottles and kegs will be available at the GLBC gift shop and on Oct. 29, you’ll begin to see the brew in stores.

