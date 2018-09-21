We’ll have to wait for Browns starting quarterback decision

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson spoke to members of the media on a conference call Friday afternoon.

The Browns 21-17 win Thursday night against the Jets is only Jackson’s second W as head coach. The last victory was a Christmas Eve miracle in 2016.

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield took over for the injured Tyrod Taylor and led the Browns to four scoring drives. Jackson said since the team is off this weekend, he’s saving any announcement about the starting QB for Monday.

The head coach said Mayfield made tremendous throws and was able to get the ball into playmakers’ hands to demonstrate his hard work and studying has paid off.

“I thought, overall, for his first game out under tjhe lights, he handled all that extremely well,” Jackson said.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here