5 people, 3 of them infants, stabbed at NYC day care center

NEW YORK — Police in New York say at least five people, including three infants, were stabbed at an overnight day care center in Queens.

Authorities say the stabbings happened just before 4 a.m. Friday. One of the infants, a girl, is in serious condition, but none of the injuries is considered life-threatening.

A sixth person was found in the basement of the day care center in the Flushing neighborhood. Police say she had slashed her left wrist and is in custody at a hospital.

Police say a man who was injured was stabbed in the leg and is the father of a child who was at the day care center. It isn't clear whether his child was among those stabbed. Another adult who was hurt is a woman who works at the center.

A motive for the stabbings hasn't been determined.

