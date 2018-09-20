Weather: Heat, humidity is back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had a cool night, but the heat and humidity will surge into Ohio once again today and early Friday before being squashed by a powerful cold front Friday afternoon.

Those of you who enjoy watching your local high school football team in action may have a few lightning delays depending on when the line of thunderstorms arrives locally.

The cold front marks the gateway to an autumnal correction, just in time for THE Woollybear Festival in Vermilion on Sunday!

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

We are close to the season when we see the fastest loss of daylight per day: