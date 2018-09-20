‘Turn it up!’ Nothing better than hearing Hammy call Kipnis’ grand slam, 1,000th career hit

CLEVELAND— Jason Kipnis hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 4-1 win over the Chicago White on Wednesday night.

It was also his 1,000th career hit.

And Tom Hamilton, as per usual, gave Indians fans everywhere the chills.

In the words of the Indians: “Turn this all the way up” and listen to his call below:

Kip x Hammy. Turn this all the way up. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/JXCYvJITAZ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 20, 2018

Even Kipnis paid homage to Hammy’s call in a tweet:

Speechless… #1000 “Swung on

Deep right

Grand slam

Goodnight!” pic.twitter.com/7wnpmMdaU2 — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) September 20, 2018

Kip’s tweet also made reference to a call from Sports Time Ohio’s Matt Underwood:

WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM FOR JASON KIPNIS!!! Dirtbag's 1000th career hit wins it for the @Indians!#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/b28SiyVzkA — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) September 20, 2018

Here are just a few reactions from Twitter:

Tom Hamilton has to be one of the best announcers in the game. Gives me chills https://t.co/hxXHBDM6nu — Prof Lightskin, PhD (@OVO_CamMaz2) September 20, 2018

@SnaggleJ this is why Tom Hamilton is the best voice in Major League Baseball!!! Doesn't get any sweeter than that. https://t.co/BN61ewlEOH — Shaun Cobb (@scobb1972) September 20, 2018

Tom Hamilton is a national treasure and must be protected at all costs — DW (@Dalton3We) September 20, 2018

There’s not a better radio broadcaster than Tom Hamilton. Gives me chills every time. https://t.co/7xOvaH1RXp — Gino Spadaro (@__gs16) September 20, 2018

listening to Tom Hamilton call your grand slam tonight gives me chills each time. I couldn't imagine how you feel listening to it. Be proud and carry that into playoffs. We'll need your offense. Spread it to Frankie, Jose, and EE to get them going too #1thinglefttodo — Csparrow12 (@csparrow12) September 20, 2018