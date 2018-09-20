‘Turn it up!’ Nothing better than hearing Hammy call Kipnis’ grand slam, 1,000th career hit

CLEVELAND— Jason Kipnis hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 4-1 win over the Chicago White on Wednesday night.
It was also his 1,000th career hit.
And Tom Hamilton, as per usual, gave Indians fans everywhere the chills.
In the words of the Indians: “Turn this all the way up” and listen to his call below:
Even Kipnis paid homage to Hammy’s call in a tweet:
Kip’s tweet also made reference to a call from Sports Time Ohio’s Matt Underwood:
Here are just a few reactions from Twitter:
