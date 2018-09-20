Storm damage: Center for Amish teens with special needs will have to be rebuilt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio -- Powerful storms and a possible tornado caused widespread damage across Middlefield Township in Geauga County Thursday.

The ferocious winds toppled trees, obliterated the roof on a trailer home and caused significant damage to the newly built Sunshine Training Center for Amish teens with special needs.

The entire roof on the 7,000 sq ft building on Madison Road was lifted by the winds and dropped 30 feet over off the foundation.

All of the walls were flattened and doors blown off of the structure.

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time or injured.

Ray Miller, President of the Sunshine Centers Board, says the facility was supposed to open by the new year, but will now have to be rebuilt which could take until April.

But everyone in the Amish community is taking the loss in stride.

“We’ll work together and we’ll get through this,” said Miller.

41.461999 -81.073708