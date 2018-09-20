LIVE VIDEO: A look at wicked weather damage in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Wicked weather on Thursday left behind damage in some Northeast Ohio cities.

In Middlefield, a structure on Kinsman Road appeared heavily damaged. Geauga County was under a tornado warning for some time Thursday afternoon. Warnings have since expired.

The Geauga County sheriff tweeted that wires are down and a pole is snapped on Nauvoo Road in Middlefield Township.

The National Weather Service out of Cleveland tweeted that trees and wires are down in the area, and there is roof damage.

Possible tornado damage in Middlefield OH. Trees and wires down in the area, roof damage. Tornado warning continues in Trumbull County. Find safe shelter if in the warning. Please share reports of damage with the @NWSCLE — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) September 20, 2018

Wires are also down on Wisner Road and Mitchells Mill Road in Chardon Township.

MFFD Addr: 16765 Nauvoo Rd; Middlefield Twp Type: Wires Down - Pole snapped wires across the rd — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) September 20, 2018

CHFD Addr: Wisner Rd & Mitchells Mill Rd; Chardon Twp Type: Wires Down - wires down west of wisner on mitchells mill — Geauga Co. Sheriff (@GeaugaSheriff) September 20, 2018

41.479129 -81.041352