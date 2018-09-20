LIVE VIDEO: A look at wicked weather damage in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Wicked weather on Thursday left behind damage in some Northeast Ohio cities.
In Middlefield, a structure on Kinsman Road appeared heavily damaged. Geauga County was under a tornado warning for some time Thursday afternoon. Warnings have since expired.
The Geauga County sheriff tweeted that wires are down and a pole is snapped on Nauvoo Road in Middlefield Township.
The National Weather Service out of Cleveland tweeted that trees and wires are down in the area, and there is roof damage.
Wires are also down on Wisner Road and Mitchells Mill Road in Chardon Township.
