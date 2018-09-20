Report: Khloe Kardashian moving back to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Khloe Kardashian is moving back to Cleveland, US Weekly reported.

The reality star gave birth to her daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson in Cleveland earlier this year.

But just before True’s birth, Kardashian was rocked by a cheating scandal involving her boyfriend.

Despite the scandal, Kardashian stayed in Cleveland through the end of the Cavaliers season. She returned to Los Angeles with Thompson for the summer.

The magazine said the couple are “doing better than anyone could have expected.” Sources told US Weekly they continue to “work on their relationship” and that “Tristan has promised Khloe he will never betray her again.”

Training camp for the Cavaliers begins next week. The Cavs open the season in Toronto on Oct. 17th.