REPORT: Father of former Cavs player Richard Jefferson killed in drive-by shooting

COMPTON, Calif. — The father of former Cavaliers player Richard Jefferson was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening.

According to TMZ, 65-year-old Richard Jefferson Sr. was outside a neighborhood liquor store in Compton, California with two other men around 6:52 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

Jefferson Sr. was reportedly shot multiple times in the torso and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

TMZ says its unclear whether Jefferson Sr. was the intended target of the attack.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is reportedly investigating.

Richard Jefferson Jr. was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team. The team traded Jefferson Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks in 2017.