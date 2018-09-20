Dash cam video: OSP searching for driver of commercial truck that hit cruiser, fled scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is asking for help locating or identifying a commercial vehicle that struck a cruiser and then fled the scene on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.

According to a press release, the vehicle involved is a white Volvo hauling a white box trailer.

Dash cam video revealed the trailer has a wind faring, which spans the entire length of the trailer along with a black placard displayed on the passenger side and rear doors.

**The dash camera video is posted at the bottom of this page**

A trooper from the Milan post was stopped on the side of the road with the cruiser overhead lights activated when the vehicle was struck at around 2 a.m. The trooper had just assisted a motorist with a tire change on the Ohio Turnpike westbound at mile post 122 in Erie County.

That's when the commercial vehicle drove off the right side of the road, sideswiping the cruiser.

The trooper was inside the cruiser but was not hurt. The cruiser sustained disabling damage to the left front, including the wheel and tire. The damage prevented the trooper from pursuing the vehicle.

Anyone with information on locating and identifying the commercial vehicle is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol Milan Post at 419-499-4808 or #677.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video