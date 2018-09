Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing loved ones and reunite them with their families.

Gia Lewis was last seen August 25. She left her group home and never returned.

Gia is 19. She is just over 5 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know anything about her whereabouts please Cleveland police at 216 632-5262.

**More missing cases here**