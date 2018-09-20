Line of storms to develop as powerful cold front moves through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some areas of damage occurred Thursday from a strong, rogue thunderstorm that traveled through Geauga and Trumbull counties between 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. A local viewer captured this image of a wall cloud with a small funnel.

A powerful cold front makes its way in Friday afternoon and evening. A line of storms will develop along the front late Friday between 4 and 8 p.m., taking about 4-5 hours to track across the northern half of the state. There is the potential for severe storms embedded within this line. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Stay up to date with the latest forecast.

Those of you who enjoy watching your local high school football team in action may have a few lightning delays depending on when the line of thunderstorms arrives locally. Check our weather app frequently if you have any plans outdoors Friday.