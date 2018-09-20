Kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus taking part in walk to help end human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Working to end human trafficking is the passion of many in northeast Ohio, including kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus.

DeJesus, and her aunt, Sylvia Colon, plan to take part in the Cleveland Walk for Freedom being held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 20th. The Journey Church is working with A21 and hosting the event.

“It is amazing to me that Ohio has surpassed New York in the number of calls received in regards to human trafficking,” Colon said, “If you think it can’t happen to you, think again.”

Jennifer Wilkes, of Journey Church, said the walk will be held at Lincoln Park in Tremont. Last year about 500 people took part in the event.

“We are hoping for even more this year," said Megan Gallagher of Cleveland. “You can join our team, Journey Church, or form one of your own.”

If you would like to take part in the walk you can get more information and register by going to www.A21.org , or if you have questions you can email walkforfreedom@journeypeople.com.