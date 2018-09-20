Fox Jukebox: The Ladies Night

CLEVELAND, Oh --The Ladies Night is a unique cover band based out of Akron that exclusively performs songs by female pop artists. The band considers itself the ultimate rocking tribute to Pop Divas. Click here to learn more about The Ladies Night band.
