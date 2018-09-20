Fired Warrensville Heights police officer files federal lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A fired Warrensville Heights police officer filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming they violated her First Amendment rights.

Nakia Jones and her attorneys claim she was fired last October following the fallout from a viral Facebook post.

In that post, she heavily criticized two police officers who were involved in the death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The city has maintained Jones was fired because she violated the department's leave policy.

"I knew the importance of it, coming from a law enforcement officer; I thought it would make a difference but instead the whole department turned against me," Jones said.

Jones says she is working with an arbitrator to get her job back.

Calls to the Warrensville Heights law director were not returned Thursday.

