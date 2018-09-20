Deadly Cleveland rec center shooting stemmed from argument prior to youth football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are releasing more details in a shooting that killed a man and injured a teen at the Zelma George Recreation Center Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the center, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Kinsman Road.

According to Cleveland police, a 21-year-old man died after being shot multiple times. A 15-year-old male was shot in the leg and was treated and released from the hospital.

The 21-year-old was initially reported by police to be 30 years old, and the 15-year-old was thought to be 16.

The shooting happened before a Cleveland Muny Football League game was about to begin. Police learned that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation that escalated, at which time, shots were fired, striking both victims.

The park was full of children on the 9- to 10-year-old teams and their families. Witnesses say there were several children nearby who saw the shooting.

"I mean, it was terrifying," said witness Constance Shannon. "You've got a park full of kids that are coming to do something positive, and then they're terrified. You don't know what child to save first. I laid on my son and I dragged him into the changing station where he was safe."

The shooting is still under investigation.

