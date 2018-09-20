All residents believed to have made it out of massive fire at housing complex, mayor says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Olmsted Falls Mayor James Graven said all residents are believed to have safely made it out of a massive fire at a 48-unit apartment complex.

Crews from multiple departments are fighting the fire at Chandlers Lane Condominiums located in Sprague Road and Chandlers Lane area.

The fire was reported at around 10:30 a.m.

Witnesses tell Fox 8's Matt Wright they heard an explosion shortly before the fire.

