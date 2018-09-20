Cleveland Browns take on 1-1 New York Jets Thursday night

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns receive the opening kick after the New York Jets won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

The Cleveland Browns are looking for their first win in over 630 days, as they take on the 1-1 New York Jets.

The Browns kicked off against the Jets Thursday at 8:20 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The jets are coming in with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, a guy the browns were considering with the top overall pick at last April’s NFL draft.

The Browns are expected to start quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Myles Garrett, rookie cornerback Denzel Ward and running back Carlos Hyde in Thursday night’s game.

According to NFL Reporter Omar Ruiz, Hyde who is expecting the birth of his child Thursday evening, is expected to come straight from the hospital to FirstEnergy Stadium in time for the game.

The Browns have released their inactive list. The following Browns will not be playing in Thursday night’s game:

Quarterback Drew Stanton

Wide receiver Rod Streater

Linebacker Christian Kirksey

Tight end Seth DeValve

Defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah

Defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo

Defensive lineman Devaroe Lawrence

The Browns have been preparing for Thursday night’s game all week, after they changed kickers on Monday and also traded wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The Browns are very familiar with the New York Jets, as the Jets have many former Browns players on their team, including wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, running back Isaiah Crowell, and quarterback Josh McCown.

Browns’ coach Hue Jackson said they will be using all the notes they gathered pre-draft on Sam Darnold in their plays and efforts to win.

Additionally, the Browns are leading in the league’s defensive takeaways, which should help their offense be in a good position to score. They need to capitalize on this in order to win Thursday night’s game.

