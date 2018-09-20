Browns RB Carlos Hyde playing game while awaiting birth of child

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns’ running back Carlos Hyde is having an exciting 28th birthday. He’s playing in Thursday night’s football game against the New York Jets while awaiting the birth of his child.

NFL Reporter Omar Ruiz announced via Twitter that Hyde was expecting the birth of his child. Ruiz reports that labor was induced Wednesday night.

According to a couple of team sources, #Browns RB Carlos Hyde is expecting the birth of his child any minute now. He’s expected to come straight to the stadium from hospital in time to play. I’m told labor was induced last night, so a potentially long & joyful day for the Hydes. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 20, 2018

Shortly after, Ruiz provided a baby watch update, saying “Baby watch continues, Carlos Hyde has arrived. He’s stretching, but I’m told the baby has yet to arrive.”

Baby watch continues, Carlos Hyde has arrived. He’s stretching, but I’m told the baby has yet to arrive pic.twitter.com/qqzwSfKhrv — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 20, 2018

September 20, 2018 may be a special day for the Hyde family. Not only could Hyde be celebrating a joint-birthday with his future child, but, if the Browns win tonight, he will also be celebrating the team’s first win in over 630 days.

More on the Cleveland Browns here.