9-year-old missing from Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for helping in the search for a missing 9-year-old boy from the 700 block of E. 91st Street.

Police say Gregory Moton’s mom told them she believes Moton ran away to avoid disciplinary actions.

Moton is 4’7″ tall and has dark hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and camouflage pants with white and black stripes on the sides.

Anyone who has seen Moton or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to please contact Cleveland Division of Police at (216) 623-5033.