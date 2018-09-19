Whoa! Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson breathes fire on live TV

CLEVELAND, Ohio — You never know what to expect when folks from the Great Lakes Science Center stop for a visit.

When they asked our Fox 8 anchors if they’d ever breathed fire Wednesday, they thought the scientists were joking.

Nope. And it led to an on-air first for Wayne Dawson during Fox 8 News in the Morning.

Watch here:

The Great Lakes Science Center was here to talk about their "Ready Player Fun" event happening this weekend. It's a video-game themed event celebrating games old and new.

