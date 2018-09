Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Wayne, Kristi and Stefani always get excited when the Great Lakes Science Center staff visits the studio. On this visit, Robyn Kaltenback and Emalee Shechter brought in a couple fun experiments related to an upcoming event called 'Ready Player Fun'. One experiment in particular got Wayne all fired up!

