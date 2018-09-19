Community rallies for justice of 94-year-old killed in home invasion at Wednesday night vigil

CLEVELAND — The community came together Wednesday night to remember a 94-year-old woman killed in a home invasion and to fight for justice for her murder.
94-year-old Eusebia Garcia was killed Monday after a suspect entered in her home and assaulted her and her 74-year-old daughter Marina Garcia.
Both women were taken to the hospital, where Eusebia was pronounced dead.
The suspect has not yet been caught and police are still investigating.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. at 6200 Gertrude Avenue, Peace in the Hood, the Task Force for Community Mobilization, Eusebia’s family and friends, concerned neighbors, and other local organization held a vigil to remember her, as well as rallied for justice for her murder.
