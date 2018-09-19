Thursday Night Football in Cleveland: Traffic, parking and muni lot rules

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns host the New York Jets in Thursday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Before you head to the game, there are a few things you need to know.

Time:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m., but the Browns are encouraging fans to arrive downtown by 6:30 p.m. The Indians are also at home Thursday night with the game starting at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets:

Printed PDFs are not accepted at any NFL venue. Instead, download the Browns mobile app.

Traffic:

Rolling road closes on East 9th Street and West 3rd Street will start an hour and a half before kickoff. Be aware of construction on the Shoreway and try to take alternate routes.

There are also traffic pattern changes near the stadium.

Parking:

Lots surrounding FirstEnergy Stadium, including the North Coast Harbor lot and Dock 32, are pass only. Recommended parking lots are north of Superior Avenue and south of Lakeside Avenue.

Muni lot:

The eastern portion of the municipal parking lot will open at 10 a.m. Thursday for game-day vehicles. The western part will not open until 5 p.m. It costs $25 per parking space.

The rules for the lot are as follows:

No open pit fires

Propane grills only (No charcoal)

No alcohol

Saving spaces prohibited

Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

No in and out privileges

All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).

