Three men indicted for Streetsboro gun store robbery and carjackings in Tremont

CLEVELAND -Federal prosecutors have indicted three men on several charges including the burglary of a Streetsboro gun store.

The indictment states Zyshonne Austin, Ja’Quez Lyons, and James Luke on April 15 “did knowingly steal and unlawfully take away from the premises of Top Shot Firearms several different firearms."

The indictment states that the day before the robbery, Lyons and Austin exchanged text messages detailing the plan to steal firearms, Lyons sent Austin a text message with an image of the store. Austin texted back, “we can hit that one.” Other texts were also exchanged, the indictment states.

Austin also texted others after the robbery looking to trade or sell some of the firearms.

Federal prosecutors further state in the indictment that on May 1, Lyons did a google search on his phone for a FOX 8 story on a reward being offered for the gun store break-in.

Austin and Lyons also face charges for several carjackings.

All three men are now in federal custody.

