Texas study: Majority of Austin-area families have fewer than 20 books

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a new study by a literacy group, 58 percent of Central Texas families own fewer than 20 children’s books, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

More than a third, 35 percent, own fewer than 20 books total.

The 2018 Central Texas Reading Study found half of parents said their children spend more time playing on a phone or tablet than reading.

Most parents, 90 percent, said their children enjoy reading or being read to. Even more, 92 percent, said reading is “extremely important” to their child’s academic success.

Half of the respondents said they don’t read to their children on a daily basis. More than half said they feel bad about not doing so.

