Show Info: September 19, 2018

David’s White Summer Chili

1 LB GROUND WHITE MEAT TURKEY

4 TBS OLIVE OIL

½ DICED ONION

½ POBLANO PEPPER SEEDED AND DICED

½ HABANERO PEPPER SEEDED AND DICED

4 CLOVES OF GARLIC MINCED

½ TSP GROUND CUMIN

¼ TSP SALT

¼ TSP GROUND WHITE PEPPER( FRESH GROUND BLACK IS FINE)

1 TSP CHOPPED ROSEMARY

1 CUP CORN (FROZEN,FRESH, OR DRAINED FROM CAN)

1 CAN CANNELLONI BEANS, DRAINED AND RINSED.(WHITE KIDNEY BEANS)

1 CUP CHICKEN STOCK

¼ TSP CAYENNE PEPPER

4 TBS FRESH CHOPPED CILANTRO

1 CUP SHREDDED CHEESE OF CHOICE FOR GARNISH

SOUR CREAM FOR GARNISH

HEAT 2 TBS OLIVE OIL IN A LARGE SAUCEPAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT. ADD ONION, POBLANO PEPPER, HABANERO PEPPER,AND HALF OF THE GARLIC. COOK TIL ONIONS JUST START TO SOFTEN,,ABOUT 3 MINUTES.

ADD TURKEY, ROSEMARY, CUMIN, SALT AND PEPPER . BREAK UP THE TURKEY AND COOK TIL ALL PINK DISAPPEARS.

IN A SEPARATE PAN, ADD REMAINING 2 TBS OLIVE OIL AND MINCED GARLIC, ALONG WITH CORN AND A LITTLE SALT AND PEPPER. SAUTE TIL CORN STARTS TO COLOR (CARMELIZE).

ADD CORN, DRAINED BEANS, CAYENNE PEPPER, AND CHICKEN STOCK TO PAN.

BRING TO A BOIL, REDUCE TO SIMMER, COVER,AND COOK FOR 30 MINUTES. TASTE TO ADJUST SALT AND PEPPER.

REMOVE FROM HEAT AND STIR IN CILANTRO.

SERVE WITH SHREDDED CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM.

ENJOY!

Mapleside Pumpkin Village

If you love fall and everything that comes with it … Pumpkin Village at Mapleside Farms is sure to make you feel like a kid again. www.mapleside.com

294 Pearl Rd., Brunswick 44212

La-Z-Boy Seven Layers of Design

Designing the perfect look for you home isn’t alwasy easy. Thankfully the folks at La-Z-Boy are here to help. https://www.la-z-boy.com/

Easy Fall Arrangements

In addition to creating beautiful weddings … the team at Dietz Floral Studio in Cuyahoga Falls also offer workshops for all ages. Owner Linda Boardman shows us how to put together a fall arrangement. https://www.dietzfloralstudio.com/

2024 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls

The Woman in Black

Halloween is coming early this year with a bone-chilling ghost story that will shake you to your core! Bradley Armscost and Adam Wesley Brown join us from The Woman in Black going on now at Cleveland Playhouse.

The Woman in Black

Now – October 7th

Allen Theatre

www.clevelandplayhouse.com

Make Believe Family Fun Center

If you’ve ever watched your kids playing and wished you could join there’s a place in Parma making that a reality. It’s called the Make Believe Family Fun Center. https://makebelieveparma.com/

8303 Day Dr., Parma 44129

Mortach Financial

NASDAQ featured an article suggesting retirees need to focus on generating reliable and guaranteed income during retirement. Dave Mortach from Mortach Financial explains.

877-GAINS-4-U or http://mortachfinancial.com/

Uncle John’s Plant Farm

Tis the season to spruce up your porch with mums and more! We visit Uncle John’s Plant Farm in Olmsted Falls to learn what’s in season. http://www.unclejohnsplants.com/

8579 Columbia Rd., Olmsted Falls 44138